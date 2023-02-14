Perseus: Titan Slayer - Update 2

- Slightly Increased player base attack and move speed.
- Improved player rotation rate.
- Zoomed the camera out a little bit.
- Reduced Dash cooldown and added an addtional charge to level 3 dash.
- Reduced the attack damage of early game enemies.
Perseus: Titan Slayer update for 14 February 2023
