 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Perseus: Titan Slayer update for 14 February 2023

Perseus: Titan Slayer - Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10545844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slightly Increased player base attack and move speed.
  • Improved player rotation rate.
  • Zoomed the camera out a little bit.
  • Reduced Dash cooldown and added an addtional charge to level 3 dash.
  • Reduced the attack damage of early game enemies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2003051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link