 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exodus Vigil update for 14 February 2023

v2.0.0 Build

Share · View all patches · Build 10545810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated all Mission dialogue to cut scenes
  • Redesigned all missions from swapping between characters to controller a single character per mission
  • Improved Mission layout
  • Numerous bug fixes and UI improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1881391
  • Loading history…
Depot 1881392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link