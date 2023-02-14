- Updated all Mission dialogue to cut scenes
- Redesigned all missions from swapping between characters to controller a single character per mission
- Improved Mission layout
- Numerous bug fixes and UI improvements
Exodus Vigil update for 14 February 2023
v2.0.0 Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update