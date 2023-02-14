 Skip to content

Tristia:restore update for 14 February 2023

「Version 1.0.3」Update

Dear Tristia fans,

We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our fans by several glitches in the recently released "Tristia:restore". Today, we have released Version 1.0.3, which resolves the currently known issues.

The updated details are as follows.

Bug fixes
  • Reduced load times
  • Fixed bug where player could clip through objects.
  • Fixed bug where items would get stuck in objects and can not be removed.
  • Fixed an issue where the Stuka mini-game would become impossible to progress.
  • Fixed an issue where items could not be removed from the mixing desk.
  • Fixed an issue where the barques would remain on the delivery screen.
  • Fixed an issue where items could not be picked up after using a cutter.
  • Correction of some wording.
  • Modification of some recipes.
  • Other minor fixes.

Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.

Regards,

