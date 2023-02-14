「Version 1.0.3」Update

Dear Tristia fans,

We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our fans by several glitches in the recently released "Tristia:restore". Today, we have released Version 1.0.3, which resolves the currently known issues.

The updated details are as follows.

Bug fixes

Reduced load times

Fixed bug where player could clip through objects.

Fixed bug where items would get stuck in objects and can not be removed.

Fixed an issue where the Stuka mini-game would become impossible to progress.

Fixed an issue where items could not be removed from the mixing desk.

Fixed an issue where the barques would remain on the delivery screen.

Fixed an issue where items could not be picked up after using a cutter.

Correction of some wording.

Modification of some recipes.

Other minor fixes.

Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.

Regards,