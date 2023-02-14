「Version 1.0.3」Update

Dear Tristia fans,
We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our fans by several glitches in the recently released "Tristia:restore". Today, we have released Version 1.0.3, which resolves the currently known issues.
The updated details are as follows.
Bug fixes
- Reduced load times
- Fixed bug where player could clip through objects.
- Fixed bug where items would get stuck in objects and can not be removed.
- Fixed an issue where the Stuka mini-game would become impossible to progress.
- Fixed an issue where items could not be removed from the mixing desk.
- Fixed an issue where the barques would remain on the delivery screen.
- Fixed an issue where items could not be picked up after using a cutter.
- Correction of some wording.
- Modification of some recipes.
- Other minor fixes.
Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.
Regards,
Changed files in this update