- Added ability to choose a random map and game mode
- Changes to graphics settings, including the addition of VSync and a frame rate limit
- Made spawns more random
- Added option to turn off monster footstep sounds
- Bug fixes
Horror Royale update for 14 February 2023
Update Notes for February 13th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Horror Royale Windows Depot 1610371
