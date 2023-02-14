 Skip to content

Horror Royale update for 14 February 2023

Update Notes for February 13th

Build 10545646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to choose a random map and game mode
  • Changes to graphics settings, including the addition of VSync and a frame rate limit
  • Made spawns more random
  • Added option to turn off monster footstep sounds
  • Bug fixes

