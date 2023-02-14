Mardi Gras and Version 0.7.72STM is Live!

Hello everyone! we're super excited to be brining you not only Version 0.7.72STM but also our limited time Mardi Gras event!

Mardi Gras will bring a small makeover to the Plantation map, featuring the colors, flags, and styles of Mardi Gras! With the Plantation makeover we are also introducing the Mardi Gras Skin Set, this set brings classic New Orleans crafted Mardi Gras skins for the G18, GL, Deagle, Pump, M16, AR, AK, G3, Dragon, RPG, a Bead bracelet, classic Mardi Gras color tracers, and for the first time in any skin set custom Muzzle Flashes! replacing the bright ball of fire with a nice burst of confetti.

Mardi Gras will last 2 weeks (February 14th 12:00AM EST to February 28th 12:00AM EST) so be sure to show up for the fun, the colors, the sounds, and most importantly that New Orleans charm!

--Weapons--

Changed - All Snipers scopes to take up more of the screen and be clearer.

--Player--

Fixed - Player stab damage time not lining up with animation.

Fixed - Buying perks, items, and grabbing items dealing melee damage.

Changed - Player will now instantly slip when standing on entities or other players.

--Gamemodes--

Added - "Butcher" New Special Zombie to horde mode! With two meat cleavers this undead butcher can deal up to 60 damage if slashed by both weapons!

Added - Zombies can now emerge from the ground in Horde.

Changed - All Horde Zombie to be 15% faster.

Changed - Ammo Refill and More Money to be 50% rarer.

Changed - InstaKill and Nuke to be 75% rarer.

Changed - Lanky and Werewolf to have 750 base HP.

Changed - Horde zombies to do 15 damage per hit, was 10.

--General--

Fixed - Player being able to get to more places in plantation that they shouldn't.

Fixed - Failed connection message being visible when creating a room.

Changed - Zombie dog collision to avoid clipping.