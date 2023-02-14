JOIN THE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, AND GET LOGIN REWARDS

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Celebrate the Apex Legends Anniversary with two weeks of login rewards✝. Drop in & be legendary with Apex Legends: Revelry

February 14 - February 21

Scout the login rewards in Week 1 by permanently unlocking Crypto and a Thematic Pack

Already have the Legends unlocked? Don’t worry, you’ll still get the Thematic packs.

So be sure to drop in and be legendary when Apex Legends: Revelry launches on February 14th and start claiming your rewards.

✝ Each week’s rewards are limited to one redemption per EA Account. Offer has no cash value and may not be substituted, exchanged, or sold for cash, goods, or services. May not be combined with other offers or prepaid card redeemable for the applicable content unless expressly authorized by EA. Void where prohibited, taxed, or restricted by law.

Offers will be available as follows:

Week 1: Offer starts at 10am PT on February 14th and end at 9:59am PT on February 21st

Week 2: Offer starts at 10am PT on February 21st and end at 9:59am PT on February 28th