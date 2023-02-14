 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Apex Legends update for 14 February 2023

JOIN THE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, AND GET LOGIN REWARDS

Share · View all patches · Build 10545509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Celebrate the Apex Legends Anniversary with two weeks of login rewards✝. Drop in & be legendary with Apex Legends: Revelry

February 14 - February 21

Scout the login rewards in Week 1 by permanently unlocking Crypto and a Thematic Pack

Already have the Legends unlocked? Don’t worry, you’ll still get the Thematic packs.

So be sure to drop in and be legendary when Apex Legends: Revelry launches on February 14th and start claiming your rewards.

✝ Each week’s rewards are limited to one redemption per EA Account. Offer has no cash value and may not be substituted, exchanged, or sold for cash, goods, or services. May not be combined with other offers or prepaid card redeemable for the applicable content unless expressly authorized by EA. Void where prohibited, taxed, or restricted by law.

Offers will be available as follows:

Week 1: Offer starts at 10am PT on February 14th and end at 9:59am PT on February 21st
Week 2: Offer starts at 10am PT on February 21st and end at 9:59am PT on February 28th

Changed depots in r5-161 branch

View more data in app history for build 10545509
Apex Legends Content Depot 1172471
Apex Legends French Depot 1172472
Apex Legends German Depot 1172473
Apex Legends Italian Depot 1172474
Apex Legends Japanese Depot 1172475
Apex Legends Korean Depot 1172476
Apex Legends Mandarin Depot 1172477
Apex Legends Polish Depot 1172478
Apex Legends Russian Depot 1172479
Apex Legends Spanish Depot 1311105
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link