Greedland update for 14 February 2023

V0.3.4 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 10545380

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New auxiliary equipment: incendiary grenades, augmented prisms, satellite rays, close-in machine guns
The damage field is renamed as the Particle Cutting Force Field, and the damage enhancement effect is increased
Added airdrop supply box: unlock equipment
Picking up blue crystals can directly obtain the upgrade effect
Fix some bugs

