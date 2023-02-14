New auxiliary equipment: incendiary grenades, augmented prisms, satellite rays, close-in machine guns
The damage field is renamed as the Particle Cutting Force Field, and the damage enhancement effect is increased
Added airdrop supply box: unlock equipment
Picking up blue crystals can directly obtain the upgrade effect
Fix some bugs
Greedland update for 14 February 2023
V0.3.4 version update
