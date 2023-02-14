Volume customization has been added

Share · View all patches · Build 10545260 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Finally added volume customization. Will continue working on quality of life, fixing bugs and adding a few little things, then going to go back to working on the opponents then a boss for Act 1 xD

And it seems there was a bug that new players couldn't create new characters, that was fixed.

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

Fixed a bug that new players might not have been able to create new characters.

Added volume customization.

Fixed a few Swedish translations.

