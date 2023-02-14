Volume customization has been added

Finally added volume customization. Will continue working on quality of life, fixing bugs and adding a few little things, then going to go back to working on the opponents then a boss for Act 1 xD
And it seems there was a bug that new players couldn't create new characters, that was fixed.
Bugs fixed and Improvements made
- Fixed a bug that new players might not have been able to create new characters.
- Added volume customization.
- Fixed a few Swedish translations.
Hope you all started this week with a workout! 💪
Changed files in this update