 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Maze update for 14 February 2023

Volume customization has been added

Share · View all patches · Build 10545260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally added volume customization. Will continue working on quality of life, fixing bugs and adding a few little things, then going to go back to working on the opponents then a boss for Act 1 xD

And it seems there was a bug that new players couldn't create new characters, that was fixed.

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Fixed a bug that new players might not have been able to create new characters.
  • Added volume customization.
  • Fixed a few Swedish translations.

Hope you all started this week with a workout! 💪

Changed files in this update

The Maze Content Depot 1339111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link