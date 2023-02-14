NTR lewd game『My Neighbor's Lonely Wife』 1 & 2 are coming to Steam! English supported!

After moving to a new house, you quickly meet the beautiful young wife next door, Haruka Aoi.



💟Lonely Wife: Haruka Aoi💟 VA: 森野めぐむ

After moving to a new house, you are quickly greeted by your stunningly beautiful

neighbor: Haruka Aoi. She’s 28, and lives together with her husband of six years.



On top of her graceful beauty, she also has a very charming personality.

However, she doesn’t seem to have any friends here in the neighborhood…



Chat with Haruka and slowly deepen your relationship.

There will be no force, hypnotism, or anything of the sort involved as

you befriend her and seduce your way into her lonely heart.





💟Intimate Caressing💟

Tease, stroke, and fondle Haruka as she whispers sweet nothings into your ears.

Listen to her pant and moan as she succumbs to your charms.

Explore her sexuality and make her yours.



💟Infidelity Album💟

Save the underwear pictures Haruka sends you and keep snapshots of your lovemaking

to view at your convenience.



💟Scenes of Lust, Passion, and Betrayal💟

Enjoy a variety of special H-events on top of all your day-to-day intimacy including:

Lovingly washing your erection as you shower together!

Masturbating to each other in an intense video call!

Meeting up in a public bathroom for a naughty quickie!

Going wild at a steamy hot springs resort!

Making love right next to her sleeping husband!

…and much much more!



*No mosaics in the full game.

💟A Convenient and Customizable System💟

"- Change Haruka’s outfits to your liking and trigger outfit-specific events!

Customize details like her wedding ring and pubic hair. (Conditional)

Specific story routes will even feature a pregnant Haruka!

Experience an immersive story system with five different endings.

Your progress is saved automatically. How convenient!"



《My Neighbor's Lonely Wife》

A married couple moved into the apartment next door. While the husband’s never home due to work, you start developing a crush on his wife, Niiyama Akiho. Spend time with Akiho, comfort her, and steal her affection! Once Akiho’s desire reaches its peak, she will allow you to take the next step…

💟Story💟

A married couple recently moved into the apartment next door. While the husband’s never home due to work, you start developing a crush on his wife, Niiyama Akiho. Spend time with Akiho, comfort her, and steal her affection!



💟Features💟

Immerse yourself in a fully-fledged NTR storyline

Select from multiple sexual interactions and locations

Seduce Akiho with lewd & fun massage system

Unlock additional simulation options as the story progresses



💟NTR Seduction Experience💟

Your mission is to get with the lonely wife next door: Akiho. Chat and get to know her at the supermarket, in the park, or at the theater. As your feelings for each other grow, you’ll be able to visit her, have dinner and give her massages.

💟Customizeable H-Scenes💟

Once Akiho’s desire reaches its peak, she will allow you to take the next step…

Get on top and use your hands, mouth, and cock to satisfy her, or let her take the lead with a handjob, paizuri, and many other lewd positions!

Enjoy making love to Akiho in every which way you like!

*No mosaics in the full game.

💟Endless Love💟

Unlock certain events to access Endless Mode once the story ends and do the lewd with Akiho as often as you like!

Endless Mode also unlocks special scenes, positions, and toys for you to play with!

