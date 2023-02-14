Patch 1.1.5

Large AI Patch:
- Enemies now surround you instead of funnelling in front of you
- Enemies are faster
- Enemies will no longer walk in circles or ignore the player, particularly occurred at higher rounds
- Enemies will pause for half a second before jumping up or down
Bug Fixes:
- Can no longer use 2nd perk if not prestiged
- Can instantly use another perk if prestige (restart no longer required)
- Prices of certain attachments not correct
- Baretta pistol prestige damage not being applied properly
- 2nd level of dungeon map now accessible through stairs again
Changes:
- Attachment shop damage stats now also reflect prestige bonus damage
- Nukes will now disappear on the start of a new wave to prevent full wave skips
