 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pathogen: Survival update for 14 February 2023

Patch 1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10545123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Large AI Patch:

  • Enemies now surround you instead of funnelling in front of you
  • Enemies are faster
  • Enemies will no longer walk in circles or ignore the player, particularly occurred at higher rounds
  • Enemies will pause for half a second before jumping up or down

Bug Fixes:

  • Can no longer use 2nd perk if not prestiged
  • Can instantly use another perk if prestige (restart no longer required)
  • Prices of certain attachments not correct
  • Baretta pistol prestige damage not being applied properly
  • 2nd level of dungeon map now accessible through stairs again

Changes:

  • Attachment shop damage stats now also reflect prestige bonus damage
  • Nukes will now disappear on the start of a new wave to prevent full wave skips

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link