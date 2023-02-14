[Noobs Want to Live] is now available, first month update plan is here!

Noobs Want to Live, the brand new fast-paced roguelike game is now available!!!!

Official Price: $4.99

First-week discount: -15%

Playing as a mortal in Peachville, you need to defeat the adorable but dangerous mythical creatures. Fight, kill and grow more and more powerful until you become a god-like being!!!!

We will then focus on optimizing game performance and fixing bugs. Feel free to leave feedback on our Discord server and Steam Discussions!

(About 5-10% of the text has not yet been translated into English, we will complete the translation work as soon as possible)

The attached picture shows our dev plan for next month. We will keep going and please look forward to the new features!!! Thank you for your love and support!!!