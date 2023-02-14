 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 14 February 2023

Version a.2.0.4

Build 10545101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.2.0.4

General:

  • Added Pause Unfocused setting.
  • Added delay to first time co-op message screen.
  • Pengu and Hops attacks now vanish when boss is killed.

Jamie:

  • Jamie's Tornado count changed from 1/1/1/1/1/1/3 >>> 1/1/1/2/2/2/3.
  • Jamie's Tornado now grows slightly during flight.
  • Jamie's Tornado now lingers at the end of its flight path and deals 50% damage periodically.

Equips:

  • Boba haste changed from 10%/20%/30%/40%/50% >>> 8%/16%/24%/32%/40%.
  • Boba movespeed reduction changed from -5%/-7.5%/-10%/-12.5%/-15% >>> -1.5%/-3%/-4.5%/-6%/-8.5%
  • Elixir Xp benefit changed from 5%/10%/15%/20%/25% >>> 7%/14%/21%/28%/35%.

Bugs/Misc:

  • Added missing Clamp Mouse setting.
  • Fixed a bug where cooldown visuals would not appear while the quick shop was open.
  • Fixed a bug where % badges failed to stack properly.
  • Fixed bug where senna wasn't getting her speed boost.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

