What's NEW in Version a.2.0.4
General:
- Added Pause Unfocused setting.
- Added delay to first time co-op message screen.
- Pengu and Hops attacks now vanish when boss is killed.
Jamie:
- Jamie's Tornado count changed from 1/1/1/1/1/1/3 >>> 1/1/1/2/2/2/3.
- Jamie's Tornado now grows slightly during flight.
- Jamie's Tornado now lingers at the end of its flight path and deals 50% damage periodically.
Equips:
- Boba haste changed from 10%/20%/30%/40%/50% >>> 8%/16%/24%/32%/40%.
- Boba movespeed reduction changed from -5%/-7.5%/-10%/-12.5%/-15% >>> -1.5%/-3%/-4.5%/-6%/-8.5%
- Elixir Xp benefit changed from 5%/10%/15%/20%/25% >>> 7%/14%/21%/28%/35%.
Bugs/Misc:
- Added missing Clamp Mouse setting.
- Fixed a bug where cooldown visuals would not appear while the quick shop was open.
- Fixed a bug where % badges failed to stack properly.
- Fixed bug where senna wasn't getting her speed boost.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
