 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Virtual Aquarium - Overlay Desktop Game update for 14 February 2023

NEW SHORTCUTS!

Share · View all patches · Build 10545063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We already added new shortcuts to our game. Players who are having problems with the game crashing when using Ctrl+F1 can try using the new shortcuts. We currently have no idea what could be causing these crashes. You may have some shortcuts in Windows under Ctrl + F1.

Changed files in this update

Virtual Aquarium - Overlay Desktop Game Content Depot 1791121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link