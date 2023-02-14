We already added new shortcuts to our game. Players who are having problems with the game crashing when using Ctrl+F1 can try using the new shortcuts. We currently have no idea what could be causing these crashes. You may have some shortcuts in Windows under Ctrl + F1.
Virtual Aquarium - Overlay Desktop Game update for 14 February 2023
NEW SHORTCUTS!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
