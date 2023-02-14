Patch 2/13/2023 (2)

-Fixed a bug where dying or restarting in a parallel race caused a desync

-Fixed a bug which causes launcher trails to be the wrong colors

-Fixed a bug where scrolling up/down in the map browser with a map selected caused the selected node to change

-Hopefully fixed the controller mouse from sometimes glitching out when not even inputting anything

-Removed the cursors from freeplay/netplay games, and cleaned up when the cursor shows up/hides throughout. Might have introduced some bugs, let me know if the cursor is ever present or gone when it shouldn't be.