Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 14 February 2023

Patch 2/13/2023 (2)

Patch 2/13/2023 (2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where dying or restarting in a parallel race caused a desync

-Fixed a bug which causes launcher trails to be the wrong colors
-Fixed a bug where scrolling up/down in the map browser with a map selected caused the selected node to change
-Hopefully fixed the controller mouse from sometimes glitching out when not even inputting anything
-Removed the cursors from freeplay/netplay games, and cleaned up when the cursor shows up/hides throughout. Might have introduced some bugs, let me know if the cursor is ever present or gone when it shouldn't be.

Changed files in this update

