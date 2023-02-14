 Skip to content

Project Almighty update for 14 February 2023

Updated Project Almighty

14 February 2023

Tweaked the Player's movement.
Tweaked some Powers.
Added the ability to have more powers.
Tweaked enemy spawns.

