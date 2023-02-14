Practisim Designer is Live!

POWERFUL AND SIMPLE DESIGN TOOL

Practisim Designer features a library of over 700 props, from targets, wall, faultlines, steel, racks, moving targets etc. Designers can quickly create a stage within minutes and even simulate them. With advanced tools like the Sight Line object and other measuring tools, designers can easily check angles and obstructions during design.

EXPORT WSB TO PDF

Once you've completed your design, use the in-built written stage briefing templates and generate PDFs for your matches, right from within the designer tool.

SIMULATION MODE

Practisim Designer also comes with a simulation mode, where you can use it with your favorite laser devices and use it during dryfire.

STAGE CENTRAL

You can easily share stages that you've built in Stage Central or download those that others in the community has shared.

JOIN AND SUPPORT US!

The tool will always be free, this is the service that I provide to all of you in the shooting community, as I am part of this community as well. That said, if you are interested in supporting us, visit our Patreon page here: https://www.patreon.com/AncientSkyGames

By supporting us, you'll have access to regular updates, new props and capabilities. Doing so would also guarantee that future of the designer tool as new features are developed and added to it. Be a part of the community and help to drive the direction of this tool.

DISCORD SERVER

Come join us on Discord where you can report issues, submit suggestions or just chill with the rest of the community. https://discord.gg/P7nZ9xK

YOUTUBE TUTORIAL SERIES

First time using Practisim Designer? or an expert who's looking for a refresher? Here's a Youtube tutorial series that walks you through each aspect of the design tool and all its features in detail.