2/13/2023 Patch Notes

Update
Hello adventurers!
This patch brings improvements and fixes to various content.
Token of Change
Visit Singen at the Hovel to be awarded a Token of Change. This will allow all characters one race change free of charge.
Improvements
Champion
- Increased Blessing of Might Power bonus
- Increase damage of Charge
- Increased damage of Cleave
- Increased healing of Bind Wounds
- Increased duration of Aggression
Gameplay
- Optimized Ice Cloud ability to appear smooth on clients
- Fixed stackable items at the same index in different inventories that were not combining when dragged on top of each other and incorrectly swapping
- Fixed inventory swap bug causing disabled items to be enabled in the UI
- Fixed an issue where players could not change appearance even with correct currency
- Fixed an issue with Joldurbraan and Joldurn, should no longer climb or leap off the railings in their area
- Foreman Zeebo should always spawn once again
- King Duskborne should always spawn once again
- Reduced push force of AI Flame Blast
- Removed stun from Lady Everleen
- Fixed Crombul the Mad portal to Tower Guardians not persisting when starting from checkpoints after Tower Guardians have been engaged
- Fixed Slash 2H Hammer Attack speed to be what it was previously
- Removed Molabog Pushback and reduced push force of attacks
- Reduced push force of Salvo
- Fixed Incorrect call to player receiving items during a trade causing that trade to not save
- Reduced damage of fire wall
- Removed Rain of Meteors ability from Umatoxian clone
- Reduced damaged of Lake of Flames on Guardian Drakmora
- Removed Threat Increase from Mighty Blow
- Removed stun from Commander Targrim
- Increased Thokmog and Lomarg Flame Pylon cooldown from 20 to 30 seconds
- NPC abilities that pull players in should now function correctly.
- Pin Strike no longer will Knockdown and stun players
- Fixed issue with various NPCs in the Dreadforge spawning out of bounds
- Removed Charge from Ash Gorger Ability Set
- Fixed issue where Ankatehrun would sometimes spawn incorrectly
- Improved 2H Hammer Smite Animation speed with set items equipped
- Corrected damage application of Flame Spikes
