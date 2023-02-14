 Skip to content

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 14 February 2023

2/13/2023 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10544703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

Hello adventurers!
This patch brings improvements and fixes to various content.

Token of Change

Visit Singen at the Hovel to be awarded a Token of Change. This will allow all characters one race change free of charge.

Improvements

Champion
  • Increased Blessing of Might Power bonus
  • Increase damage of Charge
  • Increased damage of Cleave
  • Increased healing of Bind Wounds
  • Increased duration of Aggression
Gameplay
  • Optimized Ice Cloud ability to appear smooth on clients
  • Fixed stackable items at the same index in different inventories that were not combining when dragged on top of each other and incorrectly swapping
  • Fixed inventory swap bug causing disabled items to be enabled in the UI
  • Fixed an issue where players could not change appearance even with correct currency
  • Fixed an issue with Joldurbraan and Joldurn, should no longer climb or leap off the railings in their area
  • Foreman Zeebo should always spawn once again
  • King Duskborne should always spawn once again
  • Reduced push force of AI Flame Blast
  • Removed stun from Lady Everleen
  • Fixed Crombul the Mad portal to Tower Guardians not persisting when starting from checkpoints after Tower Guardians have been engaged
  • Fixed Slash 2H Hammer Attack speed to be what it was previously
  • Removed Molabog Pushback and reduced push force of attacks
  • Reduced push force of Salvo
  • Fixed Incorrect call to player receiving items during a trade causing that trade to not save
  • Reduced damage of fire wall
  • Removed Rain of Meteors ability from Umatoxian clone
  • Reduced damaged of Lake of Flames on Guardian Drakmora
  • Removed Threat Increase from Mighty Blow
  • Removed stun from Commander Targrim
  • Increased Thokmog and Lomarg Flame Pylon cooldown from 20 to 30 seconds
  • NPC abilities that pull players in should now function correctly.
  • Pin Strike no longer will Knockdown and stun players
  • Fixed issue with various NPCs in the Dreadforge spawning out of bounds
  • Removed Charge from Ash Gorger Ability Set
  • Fixed issue where Ankatehrun would sometimes spawn incorrectly
  • Improved 2H Hammer Smite Animation speed with set items equipped
  • Corrected damage application of Flame Spikes
Thanks for playing!

