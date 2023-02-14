2/13/2023 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10544703 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers!

This patch brings improvements and fixes to various content.

Token of Change

Visit Singen at the Hovel to be awarded a Token of Change. This will allow all characters one race change free of charge.

Improvements

Champion

Increased Blessing of Might Power bonus

Increase damage of Charge

Increased damage of Cleave

Increased healing of Bind Wounds

Increased duration of Aggression

Gameplay

Optimized Ice Cloud ability to appear smooth on clients

Fixed stackable items at the same index in different inventories that were not combining when dragged on top of each other and incorrectly swapping

Fixed inventory swap bug causing disabled items to be enabled in the UI

Fixed an issue where players could not change appearance even with correct currency

Fixed an issue with Joldurbraan and Joldurn, should no longer climb or leap off the railings in their area

Foreman Zeebo should always spawn once again

King Duskborne should always spawn once again

Reduced push force of AI Flame Blast

Removed stun from Lady Everleen

Fixed Crombul the Mad portal to Tower Guardians not persisting when starting from checkpoints after Tower Guardians have been engaged

Fixed Slash 2H Hammer Attack speed to be what it was previously

Removed Molabog Pushback and reduced push force of attacks

Reduced push force of Salvo

Fixed Incorrect call to player receiving items during a trade causing that trade to not save

Reduced damage of fire wall

Removed Rain of Meteors ability from Umatoxian clone

Reduced damaged of Lake of Flames on Guardian Drakmora

Removed Threat Increase from Mighty Blow

Removed stun from Commander Targrim

Increased Thokmog and Lomarg Flame Pylon cooldown from 20 to 30 seconds

NPC abilities that pull players in should now function correctly.

Pin Strike no longer will Knockdown and stun players

Fixed issue with various NPCs in the Dreadforge spawning out of bounds

Removed Charge from Ash Gorger Ability Set

Fixed issue where Ankatehrun would sometimes spawn incorrectly

Improved 2H Hammer Smite Animation speed with set items equipped

Corrected damage application of Flame Spikes

Thanks for playing!