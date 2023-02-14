OlTruck update
- OlTruck now use the same bolt system as the Konig
- OlTruck new facelift
- New offroad tires + rims
- New bigger wheels spacer
- New steering wheels
- Remote garage opener that works with the Racetrack apartment too
- When looking a bolt with a wrench it’s always visible and shows the percent bolted
- Opening doors and various action now work when holding tools
KINDA COOL
- Roger has now a unlockable store
- Toggleable grid system that works with every item
- New advanced to-do list
- Now possible to buy paved roads to the house and paved parking
- When starting a new save you now have a little game story/background to help new players
- Brand new OEM Konig engine + Clean OEM Intake & Manifold
- New front bumpers for the Konig
- New bolt colors
- New race exhaust tube
- Konig steering wheel with airbag cover added at the junkyard
- Reward when filling the huge dealer box in a day
- Crouch speed slower to help place object precisely
- Added a way to see the cuttings easier
- Pickup bolts in pack with the Spanner/Impact gun in hand
- 4 new languages : Italian, Romanian, Norwegian and Russian
COOL, I GUESS
- Petting Léo lower the anxiety
- Added water source at the racetrack
- Added more swaybar for the Konig
- French fries sold added to the statistics
- Unlocking the Racetrack was way too long (2 weeks -> 3 days)
- Home garage flood lights
- Optimized the opening angle on some doors
- Gilles can now find differentials (Open & Welded)
- Digital Speed Autometer can now be changed in MPH with a small button on it
- Easier to attach trailer
- Optimized the bolts for better performance
- Popup when you have a reward to claim at the meet after racing
BUGS
- When Léo is nearby, the sapling/Dirt shovel says "Not enough space"
- Leo crying could be heard across the map
- Leo not eating when staying at home
- Dog bowl (Paw) transforming in in another bowl at the reload of the save
- Only show the x / 27 big weed packs when you're close enough to the Dealers
- Game crash on the main menu (No cursor)
- 10L Gas Can has collision with vehicle tires when holding
- Changed French fries pack & Big weed pack spawn location when created (Was touching when dropping)
- After using the Wheelbarrow, the player was sliding and not being able to move
- Frying basket won't be remove when loosing friendship with Mother
- Without electricity the garage door state wasn't saved
Changed files in this update