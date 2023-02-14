 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 14 February 2023

OlTruck Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10544618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OlTruck update

  • OlTruck now use the same bolt system as the Konig
  • OlTruck new facelift
  • New offroad tires + rims
  • New bigger wheels spacer
  • New steering wheels
  • Remote garage opener that works with the Racetrack apartment too
  • When looking a bolt with a wrench it’s always visible and shows the percent bolted
  • Opening doors and various action now work when holding tools
KINDA COOL
  • Roger has now a unlockable store
  • Toggleable grid system that works with every item
  • New advanced to-do list
  • Now possible to buy paved roads to the house and paved parking
  • When starting a new save you now have a little game story/background to help new players
  • Brand new OEM Konig engine + Clean OEM Intake & Manifold
  • New front bumpers for the Konig
  • New bolt colors
  • New race exhaust tube
  • Konig steering wheel with airbag cover added at the junkyard
  • Reward when filling the huge dealer box in a day
  • Crouch speed slower to help place object precisely
  • Added a way to see the cuttings easier
  • Pickup bolts in pack with the Spanner/Impact gun in hand
  • 4 new languages : Italian, Romanian, Norwegian and Russian
COOL, I GUESS
  • Petting Léo lower the anxiety
  • Added water source at the racetrack
  • Added more swaybar for the Konig
  • French fries sold added to the statistics
  • Unlocking the Racetrack was way too long (2 weeks -> 3 days)
  • Home garage flood lights
  • Optimized the opening angle on some doors
  • Gilles can now find differentials (Open & Welded)
  • Digital Speed Autometer can now be changed in MPH with a small button on it
  • Easier to attach trailer
  • Optimized the bolts for better performance
  • Popup when you have a reward to claim at the meet after racing
BUGS
  • When Léo is nearby, the sapling/Dirt shovel says "Not enough space"
  • Leo crying could be heard across the map
  • Leo not eating when staying at home
  • Dog bowl (Paw) transforming in in another bowl at the reload of the save
  • Only show the x / 27 big weed packs when you're close enough to the Dealers
  • Game crash on the main menu (No cursor)
  • 10L Gas Can has collision with vehicle tires when holding
  • Changed French fries pack & Big weed pack spawn location when created (Was touching when dropping)
  • After using the Wheelbarrow, the player was sliding and not being able to move
  • Frying basket won't be remove when loosing friendship with Mother
  • Without electricity the garage door state wasn't saved

Changed files in this update

