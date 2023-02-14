 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pizza Tower update for 14 February 2023

New Gamepad Settings + Patch Notes v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10544448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gamepad settings are finally here! You can now set custom bindings for certain actions, plus some other neat additions like being able to remove Superjumping/Groundpounding from the joystick and assign it to one of the gamepad buttons or adjusting some deadzones sliders to cater to your specific controller.

Now onto the patch notes:

  • Updated the credits.
  • Added the option to bind your gamepad buttons. (This removes the ability to use RB for Mach Dash by default, leaving only RT for it).
  • Added a new empty bind for Superjumping with the controller.
  • Added a new empty bind for Groundpounding with the controller.
  • Added a toggle to disable superjumping with the joystick. (You will need to bind the input)
  • Added a toggle to disable groundpounding with the joystick. (You will need to bind the input)
  • Added a general deadzone slider.
  • Added a horizontal/vertical deadzone slider. (They take into account the general deadzone value)
  • Added a deadzone slider for moving with the stick with the superjump.
  • Added a button under Controls to reset your controls configuration.
  • Added a tip in Pizzascape's third secret.
  • Playing on Steam Deck now forces you to run the game in fullscreen.
  • The mouse now hides after a while in windowed mode, or completely in any of the fullscreen modes. (Except the main menu to punch Peppino)
  • You can no longer assign Space to the pause bind.
  • You can now punch Peppino with RT when using a gamepad.
  • You can no longer assign binds with the incorrect device. (Keyboard with gamepad/Gamepad with keyboard)
  • The delete prompt now requires you to hold down "Yes" to delete.
  • The "Hold to delete save" text is now red.
  • When you don't have a bind assigned it now displays "None".
  • The options menu graphic in the main menu now uses the start button if you use a gamepad instead of always displaying "Esc".
  • The Golf Burger now shoots the Greaseball behind him instead of in a random direction.
  • The tutorial text now reflects your gamepad bindings.
  • Some rumble tweaks.
  • Fixed an issue where the joystick press wouldn't properly reset.
  • Fixed an issue where the bandito chicken's dynamite could destroy rats.
  • Fixed an issue where getting the shotgun at the beginning of War would open up the exit gate.
  • Fixed an issue where getting hurt at the final sequence of the fourth boss would make it insanely fast.
  • Fixed an issue where the pillar wouldn't give score.
  • Fixed an issue where the save file timer would still be counting during the rank screen.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get 101% before getting all achievements.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get interrupted by the torch projectile while using the supertaunt, locking you out of the "No One Is Safe" achievement.
  • Fixed an issue where the animatronic state didn't use the correct animation speed
  • Fixed an issue where swapping to keyboard while the controller was vibrating would make the controller keep vibrating forever.
  • Fixed an issue where you would get locked out of the Gun-On-A-Stick achievement if you did the first secret.
  • Fixed an issue where the patrollers in the secrets would count towards the Let Them Sleep achievement, locking you out of it.
  • Some level design tweaks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link