New Gamepad Settings + Patch Notes v1.0.2

Gamepad settings are finally here! You can now set custom bindings for certain actions, plus some other neat additions like being able to remove Superjumping/Groundpounding from the joystick and assign it to one of the gamepad buttons or adjusting some deadzones sliders to cater to your specific controller.
Now onto the patch notes:
- Updated the credits.
- Added the option to bind your gamepad buttons. (This removes the ability to use RB for Mach Dash by default, leaving only RT for it).
- Added a new empty bind for Superjumping with the controller.
- Added a new empty bind for Groundpounding with the controller.
- Added a toggle to disable superjumping with the joystick. (You will need to bind the input)
- Added a toggle to disable groundpounding with the joystick. (You will need to bind the input)
- Added a general deadzone slider.
- Added a horizontal/vertical deadzone slider. (They take into account the general deadzone value)
- Added a deadzone slider for moving with the stick with the superjump.
- Added a button under Controls to reset your controls configuration.
- Added a tip in Pizzascape's third secret.
- Playing on Steam Deck now forces you to run the game in fullscreen.
- The mouse now hides after a while in windowed mode, or completely in any of the fullscreen modes. (Except the main menu to punch Peppino)
- You can no longer assign Space to the pause bind.
- You can now punch Peppino with RT when using a gamepad.
- You can no longer assign binds with the incorrect device. (Keyboard with gamepad/Gamepad with keyboard)
- The delete prompt now requires you to hold down "Yes" to delete.
- The "Hold to delete save" text is now red.
- When you don't have a bind assigned it now displays "None".
- The options menu graphic in the main menu now uses the start button if you use a gamepad instead of always displaying "Esc".
- The Golf Burger now shoots the Greaseball behind him instead of in a random direction.
- The tutorial text now reflects your gamepad bindings.
- Some rumble tweaks.
- Fixed an issue where the joystick press wouldn't properly reset.
- Fixed an issue where the bandito chicken's dynamite could destroy rats.
- Fixed an issue where getting the shotgun at the beginning of War would open up the exit gate.
- Fixed an issue where getting hurt at the final sequence of the fourth boss would make it insanely fast.
- Fixed an issue where the pillar wouldn't give score.
- Fixed an issue where the save file timer would still be counting during the rank screen.
- Fixed an issue where you could get 101% before getting all achievements.
- Fixed an issue where you could get interrupted by the torch projectile while using the supertaunt, locking you out of the "No One Is Safe" achievement.
- Fixed an issue where the animatronic state didn't use the correct animation speed
- Fixed an issue where swapping to keyboard while the controller was vibrating would make the controller keep vibrating forever.
- Fixed an issue where you would get locked out of the Gun-On-A-Stick achievement if you did the first secret.
- Fixed an issue where the patrollers in the secrets would count towards the Let Them Sleep achievement, locking you out of it.
- Some level design tweaks.
