The Controller Update (Version 0.35)

Welcome to the fourth major Camp Canyonwood update! This month, we finally buckled down to give y'all something we've been wanting to add for a while - Controller Support! In addition, we've continued fleshing out existing features and adding new ones such as a brand new fast travel option! Check out the full feature list below:

New Features



Controller Support

The much-awaited option to use Gamepads is finally here! With the sole exception of typing in your name and custom notes (which should come in due time), Camp Canyonwood is now fully playable with a controller, menus and all! You can even swap between keyboard and controller setups at will!

This was a hefty feature to implement, and as such we don't expect to have gotten everything perfect out of the gate, so let us know if you run into any issues as you play on your gamepad of choice and we'll be sure to address any kinks as soon as possible! We will continue fleshing out this feature as development continues.

NOTE: Natively supported Gamepad types include - Xbox 360, Xbox One, Sony Dualshock 4, and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.



Fast-Travel Bonfires

A mysterious new type of Campfire has appeared in Hooper's Shop, known as the Strange Bonfire! When two or more are placed, these mysterious bonfires will allow you to teleport from one to another, letting you supernaturally blip across camp in no time at all!



Functional Watch Towers

Watch Towers are now no longer just for show! Now, when approaching a Watch Tower you'll be given the option to enter it and from your vantage point, take a look at what each camper is up to at this very moment using swappable Camper Views!



Musical Loudspeakers

Loudspeakers also received an upgrade this update! Now, when approaching a Loudspeaker you have the option to turn it on and make it play music for the enjoyment of any camper around it. Music will steadily increase campers' Fun when they are within listening radius.

With this feature comes two brand new original tracks from our composer David Johnsen!

Additionally, if you hear anything strange playing on the loudspeakers during the day, maybe be sure to keep your campers indoors that night.

Changes and Fixes