Features:
- Priorities per JobType
- New MBlockmaterial: Bigger Stone Block Wall + Plank Panel
Bugfixes:
- main menu will now display a random island every start
- flames animation now better distributed and no longer weird after resuming from pause
- logo on loading screen now centered
- textures on the triangle block were aligned incorrectly
- issue with villagers not following job restrictions in some situations
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-47.36/
Changed files in this update