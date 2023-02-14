 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 14 February 2023

v00.01.47

Share · View all patches · Build 10544338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Priorities per JobType
  • New MBlockmaterial: Bigger Stone Block Wall + Plank Panel

Bugfixes:

  • main menu will now display a random island every start
  • flames animation now better distributed and no longer weird after resuming from pause
  • logo on loading screen now centered
  • textures on the triangle block were aligned incorrectly
  • issue with villagers not following job restrictions in some situations

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-47.36/

