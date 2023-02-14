- Reduced the cost of Elixirs and Gems in the shopkeeper.
- Increased the effectiveness of the luck elixirs.
- Moved the Abyss Keeper boss landing location slightly away from the player to avoid sending the player off the map.
- Reduced the amount of gained shards at the end of the run.
Perseus: Titan Slayer update for 14 February 2023
Perseus: Titan Slayer - Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
