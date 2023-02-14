 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Perseus: Titan Slayer update for 14 February 2023

Perseus: Titan Slayer - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10544228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the cost of Elixirs and Gems in the shopkeeper.
  • Increased the effectiveness of the luck elixirs.
  • Moved the Abyss Keeper boss landing location slightly away from the player to avoid sending the player off the map.
  • Reduced the amount of gained shards at the end of the run.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2003051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link