Patch notes for v0.73

-Changes on Lab and Hospital

-Added bounds to Stadium level

-Fixed a very annoying occurrence of gunfire sound being playied after using a computer.

-Fixed LOTS of issues regarding text ingame, involving in-game text, chat messages, weapon names, etc.

Next patch, there's some media content I want to add ingame, and some game levels that needs more depth. Also, bugfixes here and there!

I must confess, things have been way slower lately, and I do hope to catch up on the next updates.

Until next time,