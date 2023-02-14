Patch notes for v0.73

-Changes on Lab and Hospital
-Added bounds to Stadium level
-Fixed a very annoying occurrence of gunfire sound being playied after using a computer.
-Fixed LOTS of issues regarding text ingame, involving in-game text, chat messages, weapon names, etc.
Next patch, there's some media content I want to add ingame, and some game levels that needs more depth. Also, bugfixes here and there!
I must confess, things have been way slower lately, and I do hope to catch up on the next updates.
Until next time,
Changed files in this update