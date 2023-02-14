 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fi da Puti Samurai update for 14 February 2023

Patch notes for v0.73

Share · View all patches · Build 10544175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changes on Lab and Hospital
-Added bounds to Stadium level
-Fixed a very annoying occurrence of gunfire sound being playied after using a computer.
-Fixed LOTS of issues regarding text ingame, involving in-game text, chat messages, weapon names, etc.

Next patch, there's some media content I want to add ingame, and some game levels that needs more depth. Also, bugfixes here and there!
I must confess, things have been way slower lately, and I do hope to catch up on the next updates.
Until next time,

Changed files in this update

Fi da Puti Samurai Content Depot 1534341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link