- Champion's power down skill did no damage
- Balance changes on some skills
- Knight gets new advanced adrenaline skill
- Ranger bear is now a basic skill, eagle is an advanced skill
- Block CD reduced to from 3 to 2 for all characters (incl. AI)
- Crafting takes character proficiency into account
- Refinement is not done if there is no storage space for refined material
- Can now upgrade well to a deep well yielding more water per scoop
- Elves now drink tea that can be cooked in an improved kitchen
- Vineyards also yield leaves that can be used to cook tea
- Griffon/Demon's Assault skill prioritizes heroes over summons
- Several other minor bug fixes and improvements
Infested Fortress Playtest update for 14 February 2023
Update Notes for Feb 14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
