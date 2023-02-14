 Skip to content

Infested Fortress Playtest update for 14 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10544145

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Champion's power down skill did no damage
  • Balance changes on some skills
  • Knight gets new advanced adrenaline skill
  • Ranger bear is now a basic skill, eagle is an advanced skill
  • Block CD reduced to from 3 to 2 for all characters (incl. AI)
  • Crafting takes character proficiency into account
  • Refinement is not done if there is no storage space for refined material
  • Can now upgrade well to a deep well yielding more water per scoop
  • Elves now drink tea that can be cooked in an improved kitchen
  • Vineyards also yield leaves that can be used to cook tea
  • Griffon/Demon's Assault skill prioritizes heroes over summons
  • Several other minor bug fixes and improvements

