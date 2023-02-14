The Valentines' Day Patch!
- New Cosmetics!
- Themed Main Menu, UI, and Music!
- Other updates!
Cosmetics
6 new cosmetics:
- Chocolate Boxy
- Chocolate Hand
- Chocolate Player Skin
- Kisses Player Skin
- Heart Glasses
- Halo Hat
Improvements to existing cosmetics:
- New UI for customizing color on select cosmetics
- 36 color options for Original Hands, Default Player Skin, Kisses Player Skin, Graffiti Hand, Spiky Hand, and Voxel Hand
- Improved default player skin
- Improved Huggy's mouth model
- Replaced Skeleton Outfit with Skeleton Skin (all players who previously owned the Skeleton Outfit should now have the Skeleton Skin instead)
- Improved cosmetic icons
- Improved materials on Robot Huggy and Robot Mommy
Features
Host Migration
- When a host leaves, the state of the game is saved. The new host's game will load that state, and you will be put right back where you were, as if the host never left!
- Tickets, toy parts, train location, and more are saved
- There are more updates to this system on their way.
Monster Selection
- You can now opt out of being monster.
- Players who have opted in to being monster have a little blue hand by their name in the lobby
- More fair selection of who is monster
Audio Improvements
- Improved spatial audio for monster footsteps
- Improved ambient music
Fixes, Adjustments, and Bug Squashing
- Brightened Factory Map
- Fixed exploit where people could be pulled out of the feeding pit prematurely
- Fixed UI scaling on lower resolutions
- Updated localization files
- Fixed text boxes in settings menu not properly updating settings
- Fixed emote menu clickable area
- Fixed silent mommy exploit
- Optimized memory usage
- Fixed overlapping music
- Removed battle pass countdown timer
Changed files in this update