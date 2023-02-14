HotFix 1.0.79507

NOTE: These notes include some changes that were already in Thursday’s update, but weren’t called out in the previous set of notes.
Weapons
- The time that damage lingers on the monster after they escape Flamethrower flames has been reduced by 20%.
(DESIGNER'S NOTE: The Flamethrower is a tricky weapon to tune so that it feels effective without being oppressive. We have pulled the increase we made Thursday back slightly based on feedback.)
Perks
- The Disrupted duration bonus granted by the monster perk Scream Fest was reduced to 8%/16%/24% (from 10%/20%/30%).
W.A.R.T.
- The reduction to Leap's cooldown granted by the Kinetic mutation was reduced to 20% (from 25%).
Deathwire
- The Voltage Vise mutation Sensor Spike drawback now increases activation time by 20% (down from 30%).
Cosmetics
- Added ‘kiss’ particle effects to the teen emotes S.W.A.K. and MWAH!, as well as the W.A.R.T., Werewolf and Doll Master’s Kiss of Death emotes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the connection quality icons for your selected matchmaking region were not displaying on the Game Mode selection screen.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Dance it Out’ teen emote was accidentally replaced with an animation intended for a new emote.
- Fixed an issue with certain Doll Master costumes where the candle flames on the hook would not appear on certain graphics settings.
- Fixed an issue where HUD indicators would not appear for teens that are off-screen and exposed by the Anomaly’s Scour power.
- Fixed an issue where teen perks Friend Zone 1 and Friend Zone 2 were giving the same benefit as Friend Zone 3.
- Fixed an issue where the aura of the monster would be revealed before they transformed by certain effects such as Friend Zone.
- Fixed an issue where the Doll Master himself would also get revealed when a noisemaker revealed a possessed Doll.
- Fixed an issue where the teens' legs would unnaturally bend when using the Shiver emote.
- Fixed an issue where the duration circle around the teen player’s reticle would sometimes not appear when a teen’s actions were temporarily disabled by the monster.
- Fixed an issue where several aura reveals granted by teen perks or weapon mods were not showing while a teen was controlling an RC Flyer or Infernal Eye.
- Fixed an issue where a Solar Flare sentry would look inert when a teen was performing any action, rather than only when their weapon was disabled by the monster.
- Fixed an issue where prize boxes earned since Thursday’s update would not always display correctly on the prize box screen.
- Fixed the wording of the Lethal Weapon perk description to clarify that the multiplier is applied to Life loss inflicted not total Life.
- Made more updates to Raygun netcode to improve hit detection accuracy in higher latency situations.
- Fixed a few sections on the stage portion of the Eviscerator map where game audio would not play correctly.
- Addressed an issue where players would sometimes get stuck on an “Updating..” prompt at the end of a match.
- Fixed an issue where the visual effect when Deathwire focuses Voltage Vise would sometimes not play and adjusted the appearance of the Voltage Vise focus animation.
Changed files in this update