ValiDate: Volume 1 update for 13 February 2023

Minor Update

Last edited by Wendy

  • Pulling from the Wishing Well in the fishing minigame should no longer give a potentially blank screen
  • Characters should no longer stay big on rewind duing an intense conversion or phone call
  • Date log should no longer lose text nameplates

