- Pulling from the Wishing Well in the fishing minigame should no longer give a potentially blank screen
- Characters should no longer stay big on rewind duing an intense conversion or phone call
- Date log should no longer lose text nameplates
ValiDate: Volume 1 update for 13 February 2023
Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
