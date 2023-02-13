Share · View all patches · Build 10543988 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix Update v1.2

Rebalance of Funnel Capacity provided by various technologies so that the late tech engines, fuel types can provide a better engine efficiency, especially the Gas Turbines. Engine costs are also balanced accordingly and this will affect your designs.

Fixed inconsistent gun ranges after saving a ship. Now the gun ranges should work correctly and all the related values of accuracy and penetration at all ranges.

Smoke obstruction reduction added to some late tech destroyer towers that were missing it.

Improved Auto-Design funnel usage.

Fixed a false positive overweight condition caused by crew.

Fixed exit button in Ship Design interface not working in rare cases.

Fixed a tower placement error caused in rare cases.

Fixed a minor sorting issue in Battle stats.

Other minor fixes.

Furthermore, you should notice a fps increase in battles and in the design processes, especially when you edit gun caliber and length of barrels.

