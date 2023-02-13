Hello Admirals,
Another update is made for you. Please read:
Hotfix Update v1.2
- Rebalance of Funnel Capacity provided by various technologies so that the late tech engines, fuel types can provide a better engine efficiency, especially the Gas Turbines. Engine costs are also balanced accordingly and this will affect your designs.
- Fixed inconsistent gun ranges after saving a ship. Now the gun ranges should work correctly and all the related values of accuracy and penetration at all ranges.
- Smoke obstruction reduction added to some late tech destroyer towers that were missing it.
- Improved Auto-Design funnel usage.
- Fixed a false positive overweight condition caused by crew.
- Fixed exit button in Ship Design interface not working in rare cases.
- Fixed a tower placement error caused in rare cases.
- Fixed a minor sorting issue in Battle stats.
- Other minor fixes.
Furthermore, you should notice a fps increase in battles and in the design processes, especially when you edit gun caliber and length of barrels.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
