Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 13 February 2023

Hotfix Update v1.2

Build 10543988

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals,

Another update is made for you. Please read:

Hotfix Update v1.2

  • Rebalance of Funnel Capacity provided by various technologies so that the late tech engines, fuel types can provide a better engine efficiency, especially the Gas Turbines. Engine costs are also balanced accordingly and this will affect your designs.
  • Fixed inconsistent gun ranges after saving a ship. Now the gun ranges should work correctly and all the related values of accuracy and penetration at all ranges.
  • Smoke obstruction reduction added to some late tech destroyer towers that were missing it.
  • Improved Auto-Design funnel usage.
  • Fixed a false positive overweight condition caused by crew.
  • Fixed exit button in Ship Design interface not working in rare cases.
  • Fixed a tower placement error caused in rare cases.
  • Fixed a minor sorting issue in Battle stats.
  • Other minor fixes.

Furthermore, you should notice a fps increase in battles and in the design processes, especially when you edit gun caliber and length of barrels.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

