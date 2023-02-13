NEW! Valentines Minigame!

Happy Valentines day!

For this loving venture, I have decided to make a heartfelt update to Blockhead 2D. Introducing...Cupid Hanz! He loves you to death and will send flurries of arrows to prove it! I also added all new camera effects for the special modes! Check it out now on its store page and here's a little clip:

Devlog:

- Removed the motion blur on the characters (sorry about that).

- Added special camera effects for the Halloween, Christmas and the NEW Valentines Day minigames!