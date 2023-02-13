Here Be Void Dragons Update

With this one we now have most of what had to cut from the initial release included! Sadly that means that, outside of bug fixes, this will probably be the last update to Ark Defender for a bit. We have a few things we might still add but no timeline for when. So until then, vent your problems away!

-Mischief & Mayhem Studios

NEW

-Added new upgrade tab (Ark)

-Added The Hunger Faction

-Added Void Wolves Boss

-Added Void Drake Boss

-Added Rouge Star Boss

-Made it so Magno-Lock mines will detonate for projectiles and not just ships

-Stored Goods can now be substituted for RM in a lot of infrastructure based encounters (e.g. transit systems, hospitals, schools, etc.)

-Government Overhaul

-Plasma Storms

GOVERNMENT CHANGES

-New Policies for Laouylik Theocracy; At The Alter Of Ith (Pop->Ith) & Sacrifice Of Flesh (Pop->????)

-New Policy for Laouylik Theocracy and Chosen Theocracy Prayer For Fertility (+Pop)

-New Policies for Authoritarian government Science Free Of Morality(+ST) & Bread And Circuses (Food->Happy)

-New Policy for Chosen Theocracy Prayer Can Move Arks (ST->Happiness & Health)

-New Policy for Republic; Battle Hymn (100 Pop->+1 Gunship if no gunships stored or active)

-New Policy for Union; Last Stand (+50 Missiles , - 100RM if Missiles < 50)

-Authoritarian Governments now generate 10-50 ST per sector

-Plutocracies now allow you to sell weapons (at a markdown for RM) and costs vary each sector from -70% to +50 from the baseline

-Theocracy of Warp Space now has several changes to costs and resource gather rates; +25%RM gathered, +25% Damage Taken, +25% costs for Railguns, Megabombs, Magno-Lock Mines, Schwarzschild Warheads, Gunships, & VNTII Bombs, -25%ST gathered, -20 Cost for Missiles, Flak, Splitters, & Smart Missiles

-An Ark run by the Order of the Righteous has a chance to not be destroyed when it takes damage that would destroy it. The chance goes down by 5% each time it takes damage that would destroy but it isn't destroyed, and increases by 5% at the end of each sector (but is capped to 20%).

-An AI run Ark will take damage to System Integrity before population (at a 75% reduction rate)

-A Monotheistic Theocracy now negates the negative health, happiness, & crime impacts of a high population (edited)

REBALANCES

-Made the Battleship auto repair gunships 10% each sector

-Added discount for gunships as Battleship

-Increased Flotilla Discount for Cruise Ship from 20% to 40%

-Increased manufacturing costs for Yacht, (by 25%)

-Increased manufacturing costs for Cruise ship and Battlships (by 5%)

-Increased manufacturing costs for Mega Keep (by 10%)

-Decreased speed of Cruise ship, Mega Keep, and Battlships (by 12.5%)

-Adjusted how ark speed affects sector length. Slowers ships no longer dramatically increase the time in a sector. However, they do still affect enemy and projectile movement speed. Faster ships such as they Yacht still decrease time in a sector. Let's keep sectors feeling snappy.

-Reduced PD count for Experimental Ark

-Increased max shield level for Experimental Ark from 35 to 50

-Reduced Energy weapon damage to population from Clan Bastion.

-Made Dracahlun railguns more visible

-Reduced Dracahlun railguns fired per attack

FIXED BUGS

-Fixed bug with text display for Ark selection so correct values were shown

-Fixed bug with gunship repair cost calculation

-Fixed bug with Vereen Elder Psychic, Brains are now flagged as bosses and psychic grab and hurl back now works correctly

-Fixed bug with Mega Keep, Hellspawn now actually spawn early when you pick the Megakeep (this was always intended but broken in previous builds)

-Fixed bug with Hellspawn portal closing early

-Fixed bug with Gunship damage visuals not loading

-Fixed bug with Hellspawn ships being targeted by gunships while shielded