Cards & Tankards update for 13 February 2023

Version 0.22.1 Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed:
Improved the animation speed of some cards

Fixed:
Cooking the Books not having any VFX
Dead or Alive and Multiblocker VFX not culling at a distance on Quest
Escape Clause volume
Lavoraad Whelp not damaging enemy creature before killing itself
Mob Rule missing texture
Slick Gifter discard ability not debuffing friendly creatures
Amped SFX playing when entering the tavern
Card buff effect playing on cards in the graveyard
Contract discard condition check happening outside of the ability queue
Gain life quest progressing while Royal Filibuster is in play
Gain life quest not progressing from Beneficial Agreement being placed on an enemy creature
Play spells quest not progressing if that spell won the battle

