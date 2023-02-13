Version 0.22.1 Release Notes

Changed:

Improved the animation speed of some cards

Fixed:

Cooking the Books not having any VFX

Dead or Alive and Multiblocker VFX not culling at a distance on Quest

Escape Clause volume

Lavoraad Whelp not damaging enemy creature before killing itself

Mob Rule missing texture

Slick Gifter discard ability not debuffing friendly creatures

Amped SFX playing when entering the tavern

Card buff effect playing on cards in the graveyard

Contract discard condition check happening outside of the ability queue

Gain life quest progressing while Royal Filibuster is in play

Gain life quest not progressing from Beneficial Agreement being placed on an enemy creature

Play spells quest not progressing if that spell won the battle