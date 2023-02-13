Hey there Gum Balls,

Making a chat system work was easier than I thought, so here it is. If you don't want to see the chat you can close it and the game will remember that. Chatting can be done during lobbies!

Just to be clear and transparent, the game isn't making a lot of money, so I chose to put chatting behind a small paywall.

You can see others chat, but if you want to chat yourself you have to pay 100 gummies. Once unlocked you can chat as much as you want. It's an optional feature and you can decide for yourself if you think it's worth it.

Thanks for playing and keep Gum Balling!

~ Glenn