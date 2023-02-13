 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PogoChamp update for 13 February 2023

Minor Update Feb 13

Share · View all patches · Build 10543592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Sum of Personal Best Times" field to the Stats screen.
  • Slow Your Roll 3 star time changed from 24 sec -> 24.5 sec.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1357221
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1357222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link