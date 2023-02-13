Version 1.34 - Graveyard & Artemis

New Map: Graveyard & Artemis

Jump into the latest two maps, Graveyard and Artemis!

Graveyard is the forbidding place where the many runner ships were discarded after the devastating raid on the hideout. A small band of runners has come here following a distress signal. But this ghastly place is actually a trap! Can the runners use the abandoned ships of their fallen allies to escape?

Meanwhile, another band of runners has located the holding place of a group of runners... The Hunter Supercarrier ARTEMIS! They will stage a daring rescue, into the heart of the beast. Their only hope for escape is an untethered gateway! Will they make it out in time before the jaws of the hunters close in?

BUG FIXES: