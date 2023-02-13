 Skip to content

The Utility Room update for 13 February 2023

Removed Fixed Foveated rendering, added smooth turn settings

  • Remove foveated rendering. It improved performance but caused a massive artifact glitch on one of the eyes on some peoples headsets. Hopefully Unreal Engine will fix it in the future as this issue has been around for a year now. Seems to happen less often but its nonetheless broken.

  • Added a smooth turn setting. Speeds 1 - 5. Available on the Pause menu

