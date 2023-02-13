- Vampire hunter's Roman Numeral II is no longer double casted by hunter synergy
- Another guard attempt at rare targeting bug
- Fixed ingenious stone scaling
- Minotaur boss now takes more damage while charging.
- Reduced ICBM knockback resistance
- Thrown projectiles now get push away completely by knockback once again
- Fix equip tab not guaranteeing a weapon if the last slot is locked
- Item tooltip now includes potion on units information
- Fixed reload speed potion not saying permanent
- Font changes to hud
- Fixed strafing plane potentially being pushed way off screen by vampire hunter's slows
- Lowered the time the enemy turret takes to drop down from the top
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 February 2023
0.13.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
