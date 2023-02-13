 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 February 2023

0.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10543416

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Vampire hunter's Roman Numeral II is no longer double casted by hunter synergy
  • Another guard attempt at rare targeting bug
  • Fixed ingenious stone scaling
  • Minotaur boss now takes more damage while charging.
  • Reduced ICBM knockback resistance
  • Thrown projectiles now get push away completely by knockback once again
  • Fix equip tab not guaranteeing a weapon if the last slot is locked
  • Item tooltip now includes potion on units information
  • Fixed reload speed potion not saying permanent
  • Font changes to hud
  • Fixed strafing plane potentially being pushed way off screen by vampire hunter's slows
  • Lowered the time the enemy turret takes to drop down from the top

