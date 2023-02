Share · View all patches · Build 10543326 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• SLIGHT FPS DROP WHEN LOADING A TERRAIN TILE

• STATS ARE STILL IN DEVELOPMENT

• INTERACT CANNOT BE REMAPPED

IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED AN ISSUE THAT CAUSED THE PLAYER TO SPAWN UNDER THE MAP WHEN STARTING FROM A NEW GAME

• INPUT FIXES

PACKAGE UPDATES

• EMERALD AI 3.2.1

• ULTIMATE INVENTORY SYSTEM V1.2.13

• WEATHER MAKER V7.3.3