What's up, one of a kind gamers?

Thought we'd drop a little challenge for y'all given the launch has been going so well!

How about...

Next person to get 575+ on the Targets leaderboard gets 75,000 chips

Next person to get 15,000+ on the Zombots leaderboard gets 75,000 chips

The same person can get both for a total of 150,000 🙂

Winners will get in-game, steam and Discord recognition!

Let the games begin!

Mac