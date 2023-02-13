Valentine's With the Sweet Gods

Share · View all patches · Build 10543161 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 21:59:02 UTC by Wendy



Valentine's is around the corner again! Can you help QP create a sweet explosion?

Chocolate for the Sweet Gods event is back with a vengeance!

The event can now be toggled on and off.

New event rewards have been added.

The drop rate of event Bonus Items has been increased.

Year of the Bun!



In honor of the year of the rabbit, a new Bunny Ear accessory set has been added to the game! Similarly to antler accessories, these can be unlocked any time while playing online with the characters.

Additionally, the drop rate for the Bunny Ears is doubled while playing Chocolate for the Sweet Gods event games!

8 New OJDex Entries!



8 new OJDex entries and pins have been added, featuring the following characters: Krilalaris, Kae, Alte, Sham, Kyoko, Sherry, Sweet Breaker, and Star Breaker!

The update also contains other fixes; you can read the full patch notes on the Steam forums.