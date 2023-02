Share · View all patches · Build 10543137 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 21:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Happy Valentines day!

Changelog:

Special Valentines day update

-Big Collaboration with BishoujoMom which includes secret content from her in the game.

-The First Steam Achievement (To match the above)

-New story scene with the Witch

-Gallery is now the exact size of the number of gallery items

-A warrior Secret