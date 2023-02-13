 Skip to content

Chaos Chain update for 13 February 2023

2/13/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10543136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Update 1.6.7 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Removed a leftover testing event from Rusty's Pawn
  • Fixed several typos
  • Fixed some text color inconsistencies in various dialogues
  • Fixed an endless loop related to the main character's out of combat healing with condition

Changes & Additions:

  • Improved performance in large outdoor areas
  • Merged some always-running timers and functions to be more efficient (Specifically, I merged the out of combat passive health regeneration mechanics - There were two separate functions running constantly in the background: the main character's healing from condition and the out of combat healing for party members with health regeneration above 0% - The merging of these systems will mean that the main character will heal a bit slower over all, but it will be more efficient in terms of performance, it will optimize the game a bit more so not as much processing power is being used for timers, and it will also keep things more organized)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Chaos Chain Content Depot 1536731
  • Loading history…
