Major Update - Feb 14th - Happy Valentines Day!

Season 1.3 has begun!

Short Version: 9 New Chapters. Tons of quality updates.

Today we have a lot of updates, so many various things that I can't put it into words. I've done graphics updates, content updates, video and audio improvements, and my personal favorite -- Data upgrades which will make future content releases much easier for me! Yay! Woohoo! Woof woof woof!

This content will nearly complete the entire Season 1 - Greek Mythology. The only thing remaining is the final boss challenge for this book.

The upcoming workflow should go like this:

1 - Finalize all content up to the final boss

2 - Make some graphic and audio updates

3 - Publish everything

And then I will go back to working on the final boss scene, and next time I update I will publish the final boss, and Season 1 will be complete.

In March I will start on Season 2, a much shorter book with a more simple theme.

ALSO. I have secretly started on additional features for Keystone Library. I will be adding some environment upgrades and achievements. So you can customize your experience and upgrade your own personal library as you go along. This should be a fun pastime addition for a casual game like this.