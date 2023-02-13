 Skip to content

Spectator update for 13 February 2023

New Update Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10543085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Agents,

We have fixed the difficulty setting issue that some of you have been experiencing. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and are happy to report that the issue has been resolved.

We hope that these changes will enhance your gaming experience and as always, we appreciate your feedback. If you encounter any further issues, please do not hesitate to reach out to our forum or discord!

Thank you for playing and we look forward to continuing to bring you new and exciting updates.

Best regards,

Neko Machine

