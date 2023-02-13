 Skip to content

Aconite update for 13 February 2023

Update/Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10542992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • **Reworked the Industry level
  • Reworked aim level
  • Reworked blood decals now they are not duplicated.
  • Fixed collisions when the player could not kill the enemy behind some obstacles such as the grid.
  • Fixed saving and loading levels.
  • Fixed UI information and quest now it is displayed correctly.
  • Added transition to a new level immediately from the level you finished.**

