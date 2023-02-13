- **Reworked the Industry level
- Reworked aim level
- Reworked blood decals now they are not duplicated.
- Fixed collisions when the player could not kill the enemy behind some obstacles such as the grid.
- Fixed saving and loading levels.
- Fixed UI information and quest now it is displayed correctly.
- Added transition to a new level immediately from the level you finished.**
Aconite update for 13 February 2023
Update/Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
