Build 10542817 · Last edited 13 February 2023

Fixed Bugs:

-In-game text with incorrect information or grammar error.

-Examine indicators displayed incorrectly.

-Divine property on a weapon did not work.

-”Call Spirit” can be used on a dead body in the Experiment Room without required MP.

Gameplay Changes:

-We changed how mouse over selection works.