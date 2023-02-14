Update Alpha V. 1.1.3a NOW OUT

Hello everyone!

These are some things I worked on during this time, in the next update I will fix the co-op mode!

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Added 2 new skins for Ditone.

Fixed a bug where the loading screen was not hiding when loading or generating new districts.

Fixed getting stuck in menus when opening workbenches. If it happens, press ESC to fix.

Achievements can't be claimed several times now.

Rewards should now appear in other parts of the screen.

Grenade description fixed.

Potions of purification can't be used if player has all health.

Fixed screen resolution when starting the game.

Shift clicking items now no longer delete items.

Water reflection now saves & loads correctly.

Mouse doesn't reflect in water anymore.

Scree resolution 4:3 won't be set by default when opening the game for the first time.

Fixed minor bugs.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079230/Himno__The_Silent_Melody/

Have a good day/night everyone, I hope you all are great.

David