Dungeon Defenders 2 Hotfix 2/13

New Cosmetics
- Added anime Gunwitch
- Added anime Huntress
Bug Fixes
- Potential fix for profile loading times
- Fixed an issue where abilities wouldn't properly update mana cost on the icon
- Fixed an issue where weekly quest weren't showing up on the summary UI
- Fixed some issues regarding chest drops (reverts back to previous behavior, but more reliable than before)
