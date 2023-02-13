 Skip to content

Dungeon Defenders II update for 13 February 2023

Dungeon Defenders 2 Hotfix 2/13

Dungeon Defenders 2 Hotfix 2/13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Cosmetics

  • Added anime Gunwitch
  • Added anime Huntress

Bug Fixes

  • Potential fix for profile loading times
  • Fixed an issue where abilities wouldn't properly update mana cost on the icon
  • Fixed an issue where weekly quest weren't showing up on the summary UI
  • Fixed some issues regarding chest drops (reverts back to previous behavior, but more reliable than before)
