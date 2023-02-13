Update v0.8.3

Version 0.8.3 Patch Notes:
New Additions
- Movement Type: Ladders
Minigame Changes
- Heated Feud: Reduced the starting health of players
- Heated Feud: Added ladders around the arena
- Heated Feud: Reduced the damage lava deals to players
- Jungle Jump: Added weapons around the ending arena
- Jungle Jump: The winner of Jungle Jump will now receive a better weapon for the ending arena
- Jungle Jump: Increased the points received for reaching the end of the Jungle Jump minigame
Changed files in this update