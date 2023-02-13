 Skip to content

Minigame Game update for 13 February 2023

Update v0.8.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.3 Patch Notes:

New Additions

  • Movement Type: Ladders

Minigame Changes

  • Heated Feud: Reduced the starting health of players
  • Heated Feud: Added ladders around the arena
  • Heated Feud: Reduced the damage lava deals to players
  • Jungle Jump: Added weapons around the ending arena
  • Jungle Jump: The winner of Jungle Jump will now receive a better weapon for the ending arena
  • Jungle Jump: Increased the points received for reaching the end of the Jungle Jump minigame

