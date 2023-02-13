 Skip to content

Victim update for 13 February 2023

Patch 1.8.5.4 for February 13th 2023

Patch 1.8.5.4 for February 13th 2023
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added another Achievement to a now Total of 45

-Adjusted the design of the Alien Moon Base

-Adjusted more items on Collection

-Added another display sprite for a specific item

-Various Aesthetic and layering Adjustments

