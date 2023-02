The Legion of Maelstrom has been featured in the RPG Maker Festival 2023 for its biggest discount yet.

Going forward, the sale price of the game will remain at it's highest during this event if it will keep being featured. If you're already a player of TLOM, keep boss slaying and looting, if not, I hope you consider buying The Legion of Maelstrom at a great price for a great value.

~Dev.